Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Decreases By 28.0%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMER traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 541,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.13. Good Gaming has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.75.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

