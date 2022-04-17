Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Decreases By 28.0%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMER traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 541,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.13. Good Gaming has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.75.
Good Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Gaming (GMER)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.