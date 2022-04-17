Short Interest in Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Decreases By 48.1%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GDNSF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,637. Goodness Growth has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

