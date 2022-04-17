Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Decreases By 50.0%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HYPMY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.21. 1,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Hypera has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $8.65.
About Hypera (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hypera (HYPMY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.