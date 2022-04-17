Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Decreases By 50.0%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYPMY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.21. 1,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Hypera has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

