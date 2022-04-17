Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Increases By 48.5%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HYW opened at $7.45 on Friday. Hywin has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

