Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Increases By 48.5%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYWGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HYW opened at $7.45 on Friday. Hywin has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYWGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hywin (Get Rating)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

