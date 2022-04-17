Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Drops By 27.1%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,040. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.