Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Increases By 43.0%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 191,796 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,082,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMRX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of Immuneering stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.39. 160,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,414. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

