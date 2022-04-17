Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Decreases By 31.5%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 272,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,020. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0491 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

