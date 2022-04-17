Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Decreases By 48.8%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 167,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VPV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 88,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

