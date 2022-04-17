Short Interest in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Drops By 25.8%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. IronNet has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

IRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In related news, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,483,990 shares of company stock worth $5,554,642.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

