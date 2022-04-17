Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Declines By 31.3%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $192.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.40. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

