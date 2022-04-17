Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Expands By 42.5%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,100 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IZEA Worldwide stock remained flat at $$1.36 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 683,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,614. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.79.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.