Short Interest in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Rises By 47.2%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after buying an additional 3,310,059 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,972,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,251,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,835,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

