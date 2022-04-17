Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Rises By 45.5%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
OTCMKTS LVTTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Levitee Labs has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.84.
Levitee Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
