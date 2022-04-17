Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Drops By 25.7%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 988,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE LSI opened at $145.47 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.