Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Increases By 44.8%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LQMT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Liquidmetal Technologies
