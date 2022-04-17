Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Increases By 44.8%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LQMT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

