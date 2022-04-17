Short Interest in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Decreases By 26.7%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GATE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.87. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,726. Marblegate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

