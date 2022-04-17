Short Interest in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Rises By 36.4%

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 128,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE MKL traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,475.00. 82,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,231. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,360.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,292.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $160,447,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $158,248,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Markel by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Markel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,483,000 after buying an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

