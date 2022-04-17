Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Rises By 38.7%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MGF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 60,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,044. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.