Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expands By 40.9%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 450,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Mission Produce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 602,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.17 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $930.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

