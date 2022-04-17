Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 29.0%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MTSFY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

