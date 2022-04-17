Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Expands By 45.1%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

MFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MFG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,592. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

