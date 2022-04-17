Short Interest in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Increases By 38.9%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,307. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

