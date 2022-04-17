Short Interest in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Decreases By 27.3%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 1,384,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.74. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $324,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Stephens downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.