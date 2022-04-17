Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Decreases By 31.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 5,172,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

