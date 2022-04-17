Short Interest in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Drops By 29.9%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NINE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,650. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

