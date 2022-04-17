Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Rises By 47.8%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $37.00.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

