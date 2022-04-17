Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Expands By 50.0%

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:JPT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.