Short Interest in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Increases By 48.3%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

OMGA stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

