Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Declines By 25.5%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ONXXF opened at $7.26 on Friday. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.15) to €6.00 ($6.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €12.00 ($13.04) to €11.50 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.
