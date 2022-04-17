Short Interest in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expands By 38.8%

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. 487,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

