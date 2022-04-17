Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Rises By 47.8%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.79 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

