Short Interest in Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Expands By 39.1%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 237,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

