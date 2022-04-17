Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Expands By 38.6%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 71,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

