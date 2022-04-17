Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Increases By 38.1%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of PHXHF remained flat at $$5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

