Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Increases By 46.4%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,444,400 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 986,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 451.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFF remained flat at $$12.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.