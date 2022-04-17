Short Interest in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Decreases By 26.3%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,832. Qualys has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,097. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

