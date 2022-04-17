Short Interest in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Declines By 30.5%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 825,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Radware stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.79. 442,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. Radware has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

