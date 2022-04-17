Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Rises By 49.7%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

RNWEF opened at $1.73 on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

