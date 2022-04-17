Short Interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Rises By 45.7%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 124,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. RedBall Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

