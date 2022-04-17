Short Interest in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Declines By 48.0%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust increased its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,127 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 5,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,619. Ribbit LEAP has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

