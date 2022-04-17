Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Grows By 46.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.
Shares of NYSE:OPP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 196,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,246. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
