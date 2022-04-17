Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Decreases By 30.2%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,300 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 725,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 127.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Safe-T Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFET shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe-T Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

