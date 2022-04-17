Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Increases By 41.0%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

