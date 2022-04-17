Short Interest in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Increases By 42.9%

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 340,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,735. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,237,148.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,901,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,562,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

