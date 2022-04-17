Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Expands By 39.8%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMMNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($84.24) to €71.10 ($77.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. 68,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

