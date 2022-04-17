Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Rises By 48.5%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 664.0 days.

Shares of SICRF opened at $136.00 on Friday. SimCorp A/S has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.00.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

