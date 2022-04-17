Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Increases By 42.5%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SIXWF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,309. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

