Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Drops By 29.6%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,486,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 14,890,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,140.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Shares of SJMHF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.
