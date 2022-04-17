Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Decreases By 50.0%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:SOR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.84. 6,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
About Source Capital (Get Rating)
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
