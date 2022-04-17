Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Declines By 31.3%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO opened at $0.17 on Friday. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2,012.23%.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

